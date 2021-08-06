Iran closes border with Afghanistan

TEHRAN (Agencies): The Iranian military has closed the checkpoint on the border with Afghanistan in the Milak region in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan due to fighting in the border territory of Afghanistan, the provincial deputy governor for security Mohammad Hadi Marashi said on Friday.

Earlier, militants of the radical Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) seized several territories bordering on Iran along with the settlement of Islam-Kala.

Videos have appeared on social media showing the Taliban communicating with Iranian border guards. In response, Iran closed some checkpoints, resulting in Iranian trucks with various cargoes stuck at the border for a day. The trade message has been suspended.

However, later the Iranian authorities said that the borders with Afghanistan were not closed and were fully functioning.

“The border with Afghanistan at the Milak border point in the north of the province of Sistan and Baluchistan was closed after the escalation of the conflict in the border regions of Afghanistan with the province,” the IRIB TV channel quoted Marashi as saying.

He noted that now the situation on the border is calm and completely under control, the army is still at the border and is monitoring the situation in the border territories of Afghanistan.

According to media reports, the Taliban have moved to the central districts of the city of Herat , the administrative center of the province of the same name in western Afghanistan.

Of the 17 counties in Herat province, only one, called Guzara, is reportedly under the control of government forces.

Fighting against the Taliban is taking place in the city of Lashkargah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand , the largest by area.

In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between the government forces and the Taliban militants, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities.