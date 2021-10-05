Iran closes its airspace for Azerbaijani military planes

TEHRAN (TASS): October 5. Iran has closed the country’s airspace for aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan. This was announced on Tuesday by Al Arabiya TV channel.

According to him, “Iran is closing its airspace for Azerbaijani military aircraft.” As noted by Al Ara-biya, the representative of Tehran “warned Azerbaijan against strategic mistakes.”

The TV channel indicates that Azerbaijan, for its part, announced the closure of the office of the spiritual leader of Iran in Baku.

Last day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejected Tehran’s accusations against Baku about attracting Israeli forces to the regions located near its border with Iran. Aliyev also added that Azerbaijan itself determines at what level to build relations with other states.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated that “during the liberation of Karabakh, a number of terrorist movements penetrated the region, and Israel is also trying to take advantage of this tension.”