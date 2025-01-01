Iran completes 75 km of border wall with Afghanistan

KABUL (Amu Tv): The Iranian military announced the completion of 75 kilometers of a border wall along its frontier with Afghanistan as part of the first phase of a larger border security project.

Stretching 921 kilometers, the Iran-Afghanistan border has been a focus of increased Iranian security concerns since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Iranian officials have emphasized the importance of bolstering defenses to address perceived threats, including cross-border terrorism, smuggling, and unauthorized migration.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Brigadier General Sadegh Noori, an Iranian Army commander, said the project is being carried out by four engineering groups from the Army’s ground forces and a technical institute.

“The production and installation of border walls, each measuring four meters in height and 3.8 meters in width, has progressed well despite extreme summer heat and freezing winter conditions,” General Noori said during a visit to the governor of Taybad, a border region.

He added that the project includes plans to incorporate advanced technology. “Smartening these walls is a top priority for the technical teams involved, and this phase of the project is being pursued with determination,” Noori said.

The border wall is part of a three-year phased initiative aimed at strengthening border management and addressing a range of security concerns. Iranian officials view the wall as a strategic response to growing instability along the country’s eastern frontier.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the project seeks to combat cross-border terrorism, smuggling, and illegal migration while responding to geopolitical challenges stemming from instability in Afghanistan.