Iran confirms recovery of general’s body who died with Nasrallah in attack

TEHRAN (AFP): Iran said Friday it had recovered the body of a Revolutionary Guards general killed alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike last month in Beirut.

“With hard work and efforts around the clock, the body of martyr Abbas Nilforoushan has been discovered,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

“The time of transferring the body of martyr Nilforoushan to the Islamic homeland and the funeral and burial plans will be announced later,” added the ideological arm of Iran’s military.

Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign operations arm, was killed on September 27 alongside Nasrallah.

On October 1, the Revolutionary Guards fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of the general, as well as Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in late July.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed this week that his country’s response would be “deadly, precise and surprising”.

Iran has promised to respond if it is targeted by arch-enemy Israel.