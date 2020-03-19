Iran: Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,284

TEHRAN (AFP): The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,284, local media reported on Thursday.

Authorities said 149 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,046 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,407, Iran’s state TV quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

A total of 5,979 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Jahanpour added.

The first case of coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Besides China, Italy and South Korea, Iran is among the worst-affected countries since the start of the outbreak last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 8,900 lives globally, according to global data maintained by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Over 220,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 159 countries and territories, with Europe as the new epicenter of the pandemic, according to the university.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer mild symptoms and recover.