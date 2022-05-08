Iran declares interest in developing strategic partnership with Syria

TEHRAN (TASS): Iran is in favor of strengthening strategic ties with Syria through the development of trade and economic cooperation. This, as reported by the Tasnim agency , was announced on Sunday in Tehran by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

“Our priority is to expand bilateral partnership, including through the public and private sectors,” he stressed. “Iran will continue to provide all kinds of support to Syria against the backdrop of a marked deterioration in the economic situation in the world.” Raisi pointed to Tehran’s readiness to help the Syrian people overcome the difficulties of the post-war period and noted that “the suffering of the Syrians brings pain to the Iranians.”

Assad visited Tehran on Sunday for a one-day visit – the first since February 2019.

He also held talks with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the SANA agency, during the conversation, Khamenei expressed confidence in the imminent victory of the Syrian army over terrorism. “We have no doubt that, under the leadership of its courageous president, Syria will restore territorial unity,” he said.

In turn, Assad called Iran “a true friend and partner.” He stressed that “close interaction between Dam-ascus and Tehran serves not only the interests of Iran and Syria, but also the peoples of the entire region.”

The Syrian News Agency reported on Twitter that “Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made a working visit to Tehran, during which he met with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Supreme Leader of Iran – ed.) and President Ibrahim Raisi “, the parties “discussed bilateral cooperation and a common vision on regional issues”.

In turn, Khamenei’s website leader.ir quoted the Iranian spiritual leader at a meeting with Assad, who said that “more active efforts must be made than before to strengthen relations between the two countries”, indicating a more respectful attitude towards Syria in the world. now than before the war.

Assad’s first visit to Tehran during the conflict in the country, which began in 2011, took place in February 2019.

Iran has given full support to Assad and the forces behind him during the civil standoff in Syria against the forces that sought to overthrow the Syrian president.

In March, Assad visited the UAE for the first time since the start of the conflict in Syria, which, along with other Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, closed th-eir diplomatic missions in Syria in protest against the suppression of popular pro-tests, but then resumed relations with Damascus, b-elieving that he should ret-urn to the zone of influence of the Arab countries and move away from Iran.

