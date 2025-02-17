Iran denies resolving water dispute with Afghanistan

TEHRAN (Amu tv): Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, dismissed claims that the water rights dispute between Iran and Afghanistan had been resolved in recent talks with the Taliban.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei said Taliban officials told Iran’s delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, that the issue goes beyond a legal treaty and their direct responsibility.

“This remains a standing issue on the agenda in all interactions and discussions with Afghanistan,” Baghaei said.

Baghaei’s remarks contradict Ali Reza Bigdeli, Iran’s top diplomat in Kabul, who previously stated that the dispute over Iran’s share of water from the Helmand River had been resolved in recent negotiations with the Taliban.

In an interview, Bigdeli said the talks between the Iranian delegation and Taliban officials had led to a solution.

“During the recent visit of our foreign minister, Afghan officials (Taliban) reaffirmed their commitment to the treaty and expressed willingness to address water challenges in Sistan and Baluchistan in a spirit of Islamic and fraternal cooperation,” he said.

Araghchi visited Kabul on January 26, leading a political and economic delegation. During his visit, he met with senior Taliban officials, including the Taliban’s chief minister, foreign minister and defense minister.

According to Iranian officials, the delegation’s talks with the Taliban focused on key issues, including water rights from the Helmand River, terrorism, drug trafficking, migration, and border security.