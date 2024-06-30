Iran deports over one thousand Afghan migrants

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations announced the expulsion of over a thousand Afghan migrants from Iran.

According to the ministry’s press release today (Tuesday, 11 Cancer), 1,418 Afghan migrants entered the country via the Nimroz province border crossing up to the 8th of Cancer.

The expelled individuals include families and single migrants, some of whom have been referred to aid organizations for assistance.

Afghan migrants are being deported from Pakistan amid a significant increase in the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan, in recent months.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues to worsen, exacerbated by ongoing conflicts and economic instability, driving many Afghans to seek refuge in neighboring countries despite the risks of deportation and hardships.

In recent months, Afghanistan has witnessed a distressing surge in the forced deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan. This mass expulsion comes at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by ongoing conflict, economic instability, and the aftermath of the Taliban’s return to power.

Many of these deported migrants face dire conditions upon their return, lacking basic amenities and facing uncertain futures in a country plagued by food shortages and inadequate healthcare.