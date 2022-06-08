Iran disconnects nuclear site cameras

TEHRAN(AFP/APP): Iran on Wednesday disconnected some of the UN atomic watchdog’s cameras monitoring its nuclear sites, its atomic energy agency said, after Western nations accused the Islamic republic of failing to cooperate.

The move was announced after Britain, France, Germany and the United States submitted a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency to censure Iran. The motion, the first such step since June 2020, was seen as a sign of growing Western impatience with Iran after talks on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal stalled in March. Iran said the disconnected cameras had been operating as a “goodwill gesture”, outside its safeguard agreement with the IAEA.

Related