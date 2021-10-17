Iran-EU dialogue on possibility of returning to JCPOA on Oct. 21

TEHERAN. (TASS): Consultations between the Iranian side and the EU on the possibility of Tehran’s return to negotiations on a nuclear deal will begin on Thursday in Brussels. This was stated on Sunday by the deputy of the Mejlis (parliament) of Iran, Ahmad Ali Reza Beygi.

“Negotiations with the EU will begin on Thursday in Brussels,” Fars quoted him as saying. According to the deputy, if the negotiations “lead to a good result, it will have a positive effect on the development of the country.”

On Thursday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri held talks in Tehran with Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of the EU Foreign Ministry. They focused on a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The parties agreed to continue consultations in Brus-sels in the coming days.

On September 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzade said that negotiations to restore the full effect of the nuclear deal will resume in Vienna within a few weeks. According to the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Tehran expects that the negotiation process will lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

Since April, negotiations have been underway in Vienna between Iran and the international “five” (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France) to restore the Iranian nuclear agreement in its original form. The parties are discussing the lifting of American sancti-ons on the Islamic Rep-ublic, the fulfillment of its obligations in the nuclear sphere and the return of the United States to the JCPOA. Representatives of the states parties to the agreement are also holding separate consultations with American emissaries, without the participation of Iran. Initially, the delegations expected to complete the work at the end of May, then – at the beginning of June.