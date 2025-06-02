Iran executes man accused of passing information on nuclear scientist to Israel

DUBAI (Reuters) : Iran executed a man on Wednesday convicted of spying for Israel and passing on information about a nuclear scientist killed in Israel’s June attacks on the Islamic Republic, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported.

The report said the man, named Rouzbeh Vadi, had worked in one of Iran’s “important and sensitive organisations,” without going into further detail.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel has significantly increased this year, with at least eight death sentences carried out in recent months.

The report said Vadi had “committed a wide range of crimes against the country’s internal and external security which have caused severe disruption to public order”.

Israel launched 12 days of air strikes in June, targeting Iran’s top generals and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones.