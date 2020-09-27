Iran Faces Major Human Rights-Related Listings and Accompanying Sanctions by US

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: In order to highlight US’s major new actions to support the Iranian people, Michael R. Pompeo, secretary of State, observed in his press statement that, the United States sanctioned several Iranian officials and entities for gross violations of human rights.

He said that “Despite its obligations and commitments, the regime continues to subvert its justice system to fuel fear and repression.” Further emphasizing on the US’s commitment to hold accountable those who are denying freedom and justice to the people of Iran, he mentioned that, Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati, Judge Mohammad Soltani, Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz, and Adelabad, Orumiyeh, and Vakilabad Prisons were responsible for certain gross violations of human rights.

This includes prior incidence of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, arbitrary detentions, and denials of the right to liberty of those seeking only to practice their faith, peacefully assemble, or to express themselves.

Further condemning the Navid’s execution by Iranian regime He said that “These listings and sanctions come as Judge Sadati and Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court were reported to be involved in the appalling case of Navid Afkari, a young athlete who was imprisoned and brutally executed on September 12, 2020, by Iranian authorities.”

Navid was 27-years old with a promising wrestling career ahead of him. He was arrested in 2018 after participating in protests. Accused of murder, he was later subjected to trials that were rushed and grossly unfair, one of which was reportedly overseen by Judge Sadati of Branch 1 of the Shiraz Revolutionary Court.

Prior to his execution, which was done in secret, Navid reported being tortured by Iranian officials at Adelabad Prison. His confession, which he later stated was provided under duress, was aired on Iran’s state television. He had previously competed in Iran’s National Wrestling Championship.

Further shedding light on the sanctions, he added, “Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad, Iran and Orumiyeh Prison in Orumiyeh City, Iran alongwith Judge Mohammad Soltani of Iran’s Revolutionary Court system was also sanctioned for sentencing Baha’is in Iran on dubious charges related to their exercise of freedom of expression or belief.”

Vakilabad Prison, which is where the wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Michael White was held, has also arbitrarily detained trade union activist and teacher Mohammad Hossein Sepehri for simply exercising his human rights. Orumiyeh Prison has subjected members of ethnic and religious minority groups and political prisoners to abuse, including beatings and floggings.