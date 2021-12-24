Iran fires 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles during excercise

TEHRAN (IRNA): At the final stage of the Great Pr-ophet 17 joint drills of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Iranian for-ces successfully fired some 16 ballistic missiles on Friday.

According to sepahnews.com, Iranian forces fired simultaneously the ballistic missiles in different classes, which destroyed set targets.

The 16 ballistic missiles comprising long-range, medium-range and short-range missiles were fired by IRGC Aerospace Force.

Missiles codenamed Emad, Qadr, Sejil, Zelzal, Dezful and Zolfaqar were fired to attack assimilated positions of mock enemies, which destroyed the targets with 100 percent precision.

Concurrent with the firing of the ballistic missiles, 10 drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted set goals.

Major General Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said the planned drill was an answer to Israel’s recent “massive but pointless threats” against Iran.

“This was a tiny part of hundreds of missiles that can hit any hostile target simultaneously,” he said.

Bagheri further warned Israel against making the “slightest mistake,” according to Press TV.

Otherwise “we will cut off their hands,” Bagheri said, adding that a drill could be converted easily into a military operation. It’s just a “change in the angle of launching the missiles.”

Enhancing capabilities of solid-propellant rocket to trespass enemies’ anti-missile shields, as well as simultaneously firing missiles and upgrading combat readiness, have been am-ong the special characteristics of the final stage of Gr-eat Prophet 17 joint drills.