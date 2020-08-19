Iran FM says Tehran ready to contribute to Afghan peace talks

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has voiced his country’s readiness to contribute to the Afghan peace process.

Zarif reaffirmed Iran’s support for peace in Afghanistan during a telephone call with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, on Wednesday.

During the phone conversation, the two sides underlined the need for intra-Afghan talks without any foreign interference.

They also discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest and underlined the need for finalization of the document for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Afghan counterpart that the Islamic Republic’s policy is to expand fraternal and friendly relations with all neighbors, including Afghanistan, and expressed support for the promotion of peace, stability and security in the war-ravaged country.

Iran always stands by the Afghan government and nation in the promotion of peace, stability and security in the country, Rouhani said in a phone call with Ashraf Ghani on June 1.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 attacks in order to wage a “war on terror.”

The invasion toppled the Taliban militant group, but the group now controls more territory than at any point since being ousted from power.

The United Nations said late last month that more than 1,280 Afghan civilians had been killed in the first six months of the year as fighting rages in Afghanistan.

The violence killed 1,282 and injured 2,176 for a tally of 3,458 civilian casualties, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a report on July 27.

“The reality remains that Afghanistan continues to be one of the deadliest conflicts in the world for civilians,” it said in the mid-year report.

Meanwhile, seventh cargo ship carrying Indian donated wheat for Afghanistan with 352 containers has docked at Shahid Beheshti port in southeastern Iran, official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IRNA, Director of Sistan and Baluchestan Department of Ports and Maritime Organization Behrouz Aghaei said that the consignment weighs about 8,800 tons. He added that some 1,700 containers weighing 43,000 tons of India’s donated wheat for Afghanistan have so far arrived in Chabahar Port.