Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, regional countries

DUBAI (Reuters) : Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region starting on Tuesday to discuss regional issues and work on stopping Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran’s state media reported.

Gulf Arab states – most of them major energy exporters like Iran – have sought to reassure Tehran of their neutrality in the Iran-Israel conflict, sources told Reuters last week.

“Our dialogue continues in regards to the developments in the region to prevent the shameless crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Lebanon in continuation of the crimes in Gaza,” Araqchi said in a video carried by state media.

“Starting today I’ll start a trip to the region, to Riyadh and other capitals in the region and we will strive to have a collective movement from the countries of the region… to stop the brutal attacks in Lebanon”, Araqchi added.

Ministers from Gulf Arab states and Iran attending a meeting of Asian nations hosted by Qatar centred their conversations around de-escalation, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A meeting between Iran and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council has been held in an unofficial way, our relations have always had ups and downs, but there is a will that these relations leads to regional cooperation, Araqchi said.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has had a political rapprochement with Tehran in recent years, which has helped ease regional tensions, but relations remain difficult.