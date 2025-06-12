Iran hangs three men for spying for Israel

DUBAI (Reuters) : Iran executed three men on Wednesday, after they were convicted of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

The equipment they smuggled was used in the assassination of one unnamed personality, Mizan reported without giving further details.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel before the recent open conflict, Iran has put to death many individuals convicted of having links with the Mossad and facilitating the latter’s operations in the country.

These range from assassinations of nuclear scientists to acts of sabotage meant to undermine Iran’s nuclear programme.