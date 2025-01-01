Iran has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to near bomb-grade, Grossi says

GENEVA (Reuters): Iran currently has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, close to the roughly 90 percent of weapons grade, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told reporters at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

According to an International Atomic Energy Agency yardstick, that is close to enough material in principle, if enriched further, for five nuclear weapons.

Grossi said a recent acceleration in enrichment to up to 60 percent by Iran had multiplied its production rate at that level by seven.