Iran has changed to recognition

Marianna Belenkaya

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held the first meeting of the new government, the composition of which was approved by the parliament yesterday. Among the tasks outlined by the president are the fight against coronavirus, corruption and inflation. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also named his priorities: Teh-ran will stake on developing ties with neighbors and Asian countries. Ea-rlier, Ebrahim Raisi managed to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin that strengthening relations with Moscow also remains among the priorities for Iran.

“Living conditions in the country are not worthy of the great Iranian nation and must change,” Ebrahim Raisi said as he opened the first meeting of the new government on Thursday. On the eve, the parliament approved 18 out of 19 candidates for ministerial posts proposed by the president. Only the candidate for the post of Minister of Education did not pass the parliamentary qualification.

Iranians expect the government to get serious about fighting corruption, inflation and the coronavirus, the president said. He also promised to improve the lives of the country’s citizens despite US sanctions.

To this end, it is planned to intensify the work of the Supreme Council for the coordination of economic issues between the branches of government. New Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezai becomes Council Secretarywho was the rival of Ebrahim Raisi in the June presidential elections. According to the voting results, he took second place, receiving about 14% of the vote. The appointment of Mr. Rezai raised many questions from the expert community. Despite his doctoral dissertation in economics, he is indirectly related to this area. From 1981 to 1997, Mohsen Rezai headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and his previous position was secretary of the Council for Appropriateness of Adopted Decisions. It is an advisory body under the supreme leader of Iran, designed to resolve disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council of the Constitution. Experts assess the new post of Mr. Rezai as strengthening the role of the IRGC in the Iranian economy, securitizing this and other spheres of the country’s life, which is unlikely to contribute to reforms and investments.

However, The appointment of Mohsen Rezai, as well as the approval of the former head of the Al-Quds special forces of the IRGC and the ex-Minister of Defense, Ahmad Wahidi, as Minister of Internal Affairs, caused a special resonance abroad. Their names are associated with the organization of the terrorist attack at the building of the Argentine Jewish Cultural Center in Buenos Aires in 1994, which killed 85 people. Argentina and Israel have already expressed their outrage at Tehran’s decisions. Mohsen Rezai and Ahmad Wahidi are also on the US sanctions lists. However, not only them. The President of Iran himself, the head of his administration, the head of the judicial system and a number of other ministers are also under Western sanctions.

Special attention of the international community is focused on the new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahianwho replaced the most popular Iranian politician Mohammad Javad Zarif. Mr. Amir-Abdollahian is a career diplomat, but, as noted by the media, he was forced to leave the ministry, as he disagreed with Mr. Zarif. True, this did not prevent the latter, saying goodbye, to wish his successor success in international relations.

“Determined to pursue balanced, active and intelligent diplomacy based on the principles of dignity, wisdom and prudence. Neighbors and Asia – priority number 1, ”- wrote Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his Twitter immediately after the news of the confirmation of his candidacy by the parliament. Both vectors have already shown themselves. The day before the approval of the Iranian government, talks between Mr. Amir-Abdollahian and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi were held in Tehran.Before his official appointment, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian managed to indirectly speak out about Moscow, or rather, the Russian ambassador to Tehran.

On August 11, Iranian social networks were literally blown up by a photograph of a meeting between Russian and British ambassadors Levan Dzhagaryan and Simon Sherkliffe, published on the Russian Embassy’s Twitter account, on the stairs of the building where the 1943 Tehran conference was held. For Iranians, these are painful memories, since at that time the country’s sovereignty was lost. The photo was taken as a reminder of the time when the fate of Iran was decided without him. Mr. Amir-Abdollahian then noted that the “non-diplomatic actions of the two foreign ambassadors” demonstrate disregard for diplomatic etiquette and national pride of the Iranian people. He called for a quick fix of the error.

In response to criticism, the Russian Embassy noted that the photograph had no anti-Iranian context. However, the topic of the role of the Russian Federation in Iran in public space continued.

For example, former speaker of parliament Ali Motahari said in an interview that Russia is playing a “destructive role” in the life of Iran. Iranian journalists also recalled the recent revelations of Mr. Zarif, who, in a conversation not intended for the public, accused Moscow of trying to disrupt the 2015 “nuclear deal”. At the same time, Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali said that the vaccine sector, which could lay a good basis for building a positive public opinion about Russia, did not justify itself, since the Iranians did not receive the volume of drugs they had hoped for. All this background has sparked controversy on social media about the future of relations between Moscow and Tehran.

The Russian Embassy in Iran emphasizes that the episode with the photo is over. “The ambassador feels quite comfortable, does not experience any problems in communication. We are in constant contact with Iranian colleagues both from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and from other departments, ”embassy press secretary Maxim Suslov told Kommersant.

The continuation of contacts is also evidenced by official statements at a higher level.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment to the post of minister and “expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral ties.” The presidents of the two countries also had time to talk. Vladimir Putin last week congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on taking office.

For his part, the Iranian president named strengthening relations with Russia among the priorities of the country’s foreign policy. Deputy Defense Minister Amir Said Shabanyan spoke even more colorfully. “We are very pleased that relations and cooperation between Tehran and Moscow are now experiencing one of their best golden eras at the behest of high-ranking leaders of the two countries,” he said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Alexander Fomin in Moscow. In behind-the-scenes conversations both in Moscow and in Tehran they do not hide the fact that there are difficulties in relations between the two countries. This is evident both in the Syrian dossier and in the “nuclear deal”. However, this does not seem to interfere with the general course towards developing cooperation.