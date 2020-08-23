Iran: IAEA chief visit to Tehran nothing to do with US bid with UNSC

LONDON (IRNA): Iran’s Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the upcoming visit to Tehran of Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has nothing to do with US bid with the UN Security Council.

IAEA chief’s visit to Tehran is necessary because Iran’s confidence in the Agency has been sapped in recent months, Gharibabadi said in an Instagram post.

Grossi’s visit is necessary to build confidence, Gharibabadi noted.

As the official said, the IAEA chief is to fly to Iran on Monday (August 24) and is planned to meet with the Iranian officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Grossi is visiting Iran within the framework of invitation from the Iranian side, Gharibabadi underlined. He added that Tehran does not let others manage relations between Iran and the IAEA particularly in the current sensitive situation.

Last Thursday, the US called for activating trigger mechanism within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposing sanctions against Iran, while Washington is no longer a member of the international deal as it withdrew unilaterally from it in May, 2018.

The US call for trigger mechanism rejected by the United Nations Security Council a day after it was proposed.

It is important that the IAEA chief assures Tehran that the Agency will move towards three principles of professionalism, impartiality and independence, and will also not take any action far from the standards and Agency’s independent data and examinations, Gharibabadi stressed.