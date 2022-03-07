Iran-IAEA cooperation and JCPOA

According to a joint statement of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and global nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, both sides agreed in continuation of their cooperation as stated in their Joint Statement of 26 August 2020, to accelerate and strengthen their teamwork and dialogue aimed at the resolution of the issues. According to details, the AEOI will provide to the IAEA no later than 20 March 2022 written explanations including supporting documents to the questions raised by the IAEA which have not been addressed by Iran on the issues related to three nuclear locations. Both sides agreed to cooperate according to the laid-out program to resolve the issue, IAEA would discuss the final report during its board of governors meeting in June 2022.

Iran’s cooperation with the global nuclear watchdog became more critical after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018. After the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran also drifted away from the deal and started increasing enrichment of Uranium up to 60 % along with halting its cooperation in the monitoring of a nuclear plant that deals in manufacturing parts of centrifuges. Hence, the West and the IAEA were concerned that Iran could secretly draw off an unknown quantity of equipment and material for the construction of a nuclear weapon. Furthermore, the conclusion of an agreement between the parties for periodic servicing of the monitoring/surveillance equipment at some Iranian nuclear sites was among the conflicting issues between the IAEA and AEOI during the recent months. In such an uncertain situation, the IAEA also had complaints of having found traces of uranium at several old undeclared nuclear sites which Iran did not explain to the global watchdog so far. Although both sides agreed on the future framework to resolve their differences during the recent meeting of IAEA’s Chief Rafael Grossi and Iranian leadership in Tehran. However, it will be the beginning point of a long tunnel that could end up in further disagreement and quandary if Iran could not satisfy the IAEA after explaining the issue.

According to experts, the 2015 nuclear deal was a comprehensive agreement which was effectively satisfying all essential requirements of the global community, however, after its termination, the situation had become worrisome while current short-term measures of the IAEA do not cover the entire spectrum of nuclear proliferation in case of Iran. On other hand, the ongoing indirect talks between the United States and Iran for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal had reached a decisive point, both parties are hopeful of a positive outcome of their negotiations in the coming days.

According to reports, both sides have agreed to the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removal of sanctions against Iran, however, there are still minor differences regarding the nature of sanctions that need to be lifted against Iran. Iran’s Chief negotiator has acknowledged the progress in negotiations but said that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Presently, the US is pressing Iran to salvage the deal in the next few weeks otherwise the time will run out, but Iran is not ready to give in to American coercion. In fact, the Iranian nation has defeated Trump’s policy of maximum pressure through its passion and resolve during the last three years.