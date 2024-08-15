Iran imposes deadline for Afghan refugees to leave certain regions

KABUL (Khaama Press): Iran’s Economic News Agency has reported that banners have been put up in various areas of Fars Province, giving Afghan residents a two-month deadline to leave these regions.

Previously, an Afghan migrant from Isfahan also reported a similar deadline being posted in the Koh-e Rah Haq region.

The Iranian news agency mentioned that images of a banner warning homeowners in the city of Tasuj and the villages of Dashtak and Vali Asr have been circulating on social media.

These banners instruct Afghan migrants to vacate their rented homes within two months and return them to their owners. The banners also warn that legal action will be taken against those who do not comply.

It remains unclear who is responsible for putting up these banners. Images shared on social media and Iranian news outlets show that in Vali Asr village, the deadline for Afghan migrants to leave is set for October 22, while in Dashtak village, they have until September 21 to vacate.

This situation highlights ongoing human rights violations, as Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan face increasing pressure, forced deportation, and a lack of protection. Despite the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, both countries continue to forcibly deport Afghan refugees, raising serious concerns about their safety and well-being.

The forced deportations amid such a crisis violate international human rights obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to a country where they may face serious harm.

The actions of Iran and Pakistan not only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan but also place thousands of vulnerable people at risk as they are forced to return to a country struggling with conflict, poverty, and instability.

The international community must urgently address these violations to protect the rights and lives of Afghan refugees.