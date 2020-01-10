Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: Iran’s state media say authorities have invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a missile amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday as saying Iran “has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations.”

The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, says it will also welcome experts from other countries’ whose citizens died in the crash.

