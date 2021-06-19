Iran is ready to send envoy to Saudi Arabia ‘tomorrow’: Zarif says

ANTALYA (Agencies): Tehran is ready to send its envoy to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated during a speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He noted, however, that in order to do so, Iran requires a green light from Riyadh itself.

Iran’s foreign minister added that, in his view, it was possible to restore the country’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

Zarif said that Tehran had carried out three rounds of talks with the Saudis in Baghdad and that he was ready to send in the ambassador. Yet, the minister noted that everyone is currently waiting for the outcome of Iran’s presidential election.

Yesterday’s election showed that Ebrahim Raisi, chief justice of Iran, who is perceived as anti-West hardliner, secure a confident victory. He will replace the moderate Hassan Rouhani after eight years in office. While it is so far unclear how Tehran’s attitude towards Riyadh will change under the new government, Zarif assured that Iran’s foreign policy of “reconciliation” with regional powers will stay in place.

Relations between two countries suffered a major blow in 2016 resulting in both states cutting ties. Saudi Arabia’s authorities arrested and executed prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr over his alleged attempts to illegally meddle in Riyadh’s domestic affairs.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Turkey.

Qureshi in a statement said that during a meeting with foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif “we shared positivity over trajectory of shared cooperation, including on MOU on border sustenance markets and opening of additional border crossing points.

He added in recent years, there have been positive developments in Iran-Pakistan relations in various fields.