Iran karate star Helena Gholami killed in Israeli airstrike

TEHRAN (Monitoring Desk): Renowned Iranian karate champion Helena Gholami was killed during an Israeli airstrike, adding to the growing civilian toll in the ongoing conflict.

She belonged to the western province of Lorestan and was considered a national icon and a role model for Iranian youth.

The Iranian Karate Federation officially confirmed Gholami’s death, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

According to the statement, she was not only a top athlete but also deeply involved in promoting youth sports and women’s participation across Iran. Her tragic death has created a wave of mourning in Iran’s sports circles.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched several airstrikes across Iran. These attacks occurred during ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding uranium enrichment and nuclear agreements.

The sudden escalation caught many by surprise, especially as talks were showing signs of progress.

The Iranian karate community has responded with widespread grief. Athletes, coaches, and public figures posted tributes on social media, calling Gholami a “symbol of strength and resilience.”

According to a spokesperson for the Iranian government, at least 224 people have died in the recent strikes.

These include 74 women and children. The Ministry of Health reported that over 1,800 individuals were injured, many of whom remain in critical condition. The humanitarian toll continues to rise as air raids persist in key regions.

Iranian officials have called the strikes an act of open aggression and have urged the international community to intervene. There has been no immediate response from global powers beyond basic statements of concern.

The loss of Helena Gholami resonates far beyond the world of sports. Her image was synonymous with Iran’s modern, resilient woman—disciplined, patriotic, and fearless. In recent years, she had led multiple youth training camps and represented Iran in several international tournaments.