Iran kills four after deadly attack in province bordering Pakistan

TEHRAN (AFP): Iranian armed forces on Sunday killed at least four “terrorists” behind a deadly attack on police the day before in the country’s southeast, Tasnim news agency reported.

Ten police officers were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan province on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish Al-Adl.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards backed by intelligence forces and police on Sunday killed at least four “terrorists” suspected of involvement in a drone strike, Tasnim said, citing the Guards.

“During this operation, four terrorists were killed, some were wounded and escaped and four others were arrested,” it said.

“The operation to arrest and destroy the remaining terrorists is still ongoing.”

The official IRNA news agency, citing a police statement, reported the death of “10 personnel in two patrol units” in what it called an ambush.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is one of the most impoverished provinces in the Islamic republic.

Saturday’s attack was one of the deadliest in the area in recent months.

In early October, at least six people, including police officers, were killed in the province in two separate attacks.

Jaish Al-Adl claimed responsibility for the two attacks in a message on Telegram.

Formed in 2012 by Baloch separatists, the group is considered a “terrorist organization” by both Iran and the United States.