Iran-Kuwait territorial dispute

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a reaction to the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait that Tehran reserves the right to operate the joint Arash/al-Dorra Gas Field. According to Khatibzadeh, the recent document between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia seems to be contrary to current accords and previous negotiations and that such an action is illegal and does not have any impact on the legal situation of the gas field; therefore, Iran will not endorse the bilateral pact between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Khatibzadeh further said that Tehran has time and again reiterated that the Iranian side is ready to kick off negotiations with the neighbors, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait to operate the joint gas field and simultaneously hold talks with Kuwaiti officials on the determination of boundaries as well as on points located among three countries.

The issue of the Al-Dorra offshore gas field is a longstanding dispute between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. Kuwait enjoys sovereignty over al-Dorra Islands, but the gas and oil reserves spread over the area making the territorial shelves of Saudi Arabia and Iran. Kuwait and Iran had been negotiating the issue during the 90s but postponed their talks in 1997 until Kuwait adjusted its territorial dispute with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Later, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia reached a maritime border deal in 2000 and agreed on joint action in al-Dorra gas fields at the point that locates well inside their boundaries. Interestingly, Iran also started drilling in the Arash area on the Iranian side and stopped further development after protests by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Presently, Kuwait Gulf Oil company has signed a joint project with Saudi Aramco Gulf Operations Company to develop the offshore gas reserves in Partitioned Neutral Zone on a 50 % share of output for each country. In fact, both Arab nations have singled out Iran and kicked off a joint project to grasp the dividends of al-Dorra gas reserves, hence, Iran has the freedom to discover such benefits inside its territory. As all nations have equal rights to grasp the benefits of the resources inherited by nature.