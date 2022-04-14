Iran launches plant to make parts for uranium enrichment centrifuges

TEHRAN (TASS): Iran has put into operation a new plant for the manufacture of parts for uranium enrichment centrifuges in the city of Natanz. This was reported on Thursday by Reuters , which read the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“On April 13, 2022, Iran informed the agency that the mechanisms would be launched on the same day,” the organization’s report says, without specifying whether it was convinced that the operation had begun. According to the agency, Iran moved the relevant equipment from its closed facility in the city of Karaj to Natanz.

According to the organization’s report, the IAEA completed the installation of surveillance cameras at the new facility on April 12.

Its location has not been specified. The agency does not have access to data collected by surveillance cameras and other devices to monitor the situation in a number of places, such as centrifuge parts workshops, Reuters explained.

On September 7, 2021, the IAEA, in its quarterly report, indicated that the stocks of 60% enriched uranium in Iran increased from 2.4 kg to 10 kg.

On June 15 of the same year, the Iranian government announced that the state had enriched 108 kg of uranium to 20%.

Iran began enriching uranium to 60% in response to a sabotage at a nuclear facility in the city of Natanz on April 11 last year, which, according to Tehran, was committed

by Israel.

Representatives of the Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that the enrichment is carried out for peaceful purposes and under the supervision of the IAEA.

According to the nuclear deal approved in 2015, Iran has the right to enrich the atom to no more than 3.67%.

