Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran

TEHRAN (Reuters): Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and two other leaders of the Palestinian group in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported.

“You defeated the Zionist regime, which was in fact America’s defeat,” Khamenei, whose country supports Hamas in its war with Israel, told the Palestinian delegation. “You did not allow them to achieve any of their goals.”

Iranian TV said the Palestinian leaders were in Tehran to congratulate Khamenei on the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution. They expressed gratitude for Iran’s continued support.

The delegation, which also included Mohammed Darwish, head of Hamas’ leadership council, and top Hamas official Nizar Awadallah, presented Khamenei a report on the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and “the victories and successes that were achieved.”

“We come to meet with you today with pride,” the TV quoted al-Hayya as telling Khamenei.

Khamenei said US threats against Iran “have no effect on the mindset of our nation,” the Iranian media said.