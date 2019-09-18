Iran leader: No talks with US at ‘any level’

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader reiterated on Tuesday that his country would not negotiate with the US “at any level”.

Ali Khamenei said that there was consensus among the Iranian officials for “no talks at any level” to be held with the US, according to official news agency IRNA

Noting that Washington’s main goal in calling for negotiations was to “impose their will and prove maximum pressure on the Iranian nation”, he asserted that this policy was “not worth a red cent to the Iranian nation.”

Khamenei summarized his speech regarding negotiation with the US in 2 points,” 1) negotiating with the US would mean accepting their terms being forced on the Islamic Republic; 2) negotiation would amount to a show of success for the US’ maximum pressure policy.”

He further underlined that “It is for this reason that the country’s officials, from the President to the Foreign minister and others, have unanimously announced that we would not take part in talks, be it bilateral or multilateral, with the US.”

Khamenei went on to assert, “If the US backs off and repents, and implements the nuclear deal from which they have withdrawn, then the US can also take part in and talk during negotiations between Iran and the countries that are part of this deal.

Otherwise, there will be absolutely no negotiation between the officials of the Islamic Republic and the US at any level; neither in New York nor anywhere else.

Earlier, President Rouhani had ruled out talks the US, declaring that before “anything else”, US should lift its sanctions on his country.

Tensions between US and Iran have worsened since President Trump withdrew last year from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. (AA)