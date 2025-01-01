Iran Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to publish two books

TEHRAN (AFP): Narges Mohammadi, the Iranian 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, will publish her autobiography and is working on a book on women held like her on political charges, she said in an interview published Thursday.

“I’ve finished my autobiography and I plan to publish it. I’m writing another book on assaults and sexual harassment against women detained in Iran. I hope it will appear soon,” Mohammadi, 52, told French magazine Elle.

The human rights activist spoke to her interviewers in Farsi by text and voice message during a three-week provisional release from prison on medical grounds after undergoing bone surgery.

Mohammadi has been jailed repeatedly over the past 25 years, most recently since November 2021, for convictions relating to her advocacy against the compulsory wearing of the hijab for women and capital punishment in Iran.

She has been held in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, which has left a physical toll.

“My body is weakened, it is true, after three years of intermittent detention… and repeated refusals of care that have seriously tested me, but my mind is of steel,” Mohammadi said.

Mohammadi said there were 70 prisoners in the women’s ward at Evin “from all walks of life, of all ages and of all political persuasions,” including journalists, writers, women’s rights activists and people persecuted for their religion.

One of the most commonly used “instruments of torture” is isolation, said Mohammadi, who shares a cell with 13 other prisoners.

“It is a place where political prisoners die. I have personally documented cases of torture and serious sexual violence against my fellow prisoners.”

Despite the harsh consequences, there are still acts of resistance by prisoners.

“Recently, 45 out of 70 prisoners gathered to protest in the prison yard against the death sentences of Pakhshan Azizi and Varisheh Moradi,” two Kurdish women’s rights activists who are in prison, she said.

Small acts of defiance – like organizing sit-ins – can get them reprisals like being barred from visiting hours or telephone access.

Risks of speaking up

She also said that speaking to reporters would likely get her “new accusations,” and that she was the target of additional prosecutions and convictions “approximately every month.”

“It is a challenge for us political prisoners to fight to maintain a semblance of normality because it is about showing our torturers that they will not be able to reach us, to break us,” Mohammadi said.

She added that she had felt “guilty to have left my fellow detainees behind” during her temporary release and that “a part of (her) was still in prison.”

But her reception outside – including by women refusing to wear the compulsory hijab – meant Mohammadi “felt what freedom is, to have freedom of movement without permanent escort by guards, without locks and closed windows” – and also that “the ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ movement is still alive.”

She was referring to the nationwide protests that erupted after the September 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was arrested for an alleged breach of Iran’s dress code for women.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, were killed in the subsequent months-long nationwide protests and thousands of demonstrators were arrested.

After Mohammadi was awarded last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, her two children collected the award on her behalf.

The US State Department last month called Mohammadi’s situation “deeply troubling.”

“Her deteriorating health is a direct result of the abuses that she’s endured at the hands of the Iranian regime,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, calling for her “immediate and unconditional” release.