Iran nuclear deal members resolve to preserve pact

VIENNA (AP): Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agree Tuesday in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States anno-unced a bid to restore UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Helga Schmid, the European Union representative who chaired the meeting, says afterwards on Twitter that the “participants are united in resolve to preserve the #IranDeal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges.”

Iranian representative Abbas Araghchi does not comment after the day of talks, but ahead of the meeting said the US move would “definitely be an important discussion” topic with delegates from France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.