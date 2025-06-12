Iran open to talks if Israel halts further aggression, says Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly dismissed fake news suggesting Pakistan’s involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, stating that war is no joke and misinformation is dangerously misleading.

Speaking on the Senate floor in Islamabad, Dar clarified that after Iran’s initial attack, Tehran signaled a willingness to negotiate provided Israel refrains from further aggression.

“We conveyed Iran’s message to other countries,” he said. “Even now, if Israel is stopped, Iran is open to dialogue — and Pakistan is ready to facilitate those talks.”

Dar pointed out that old statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were being wrongly linked to the current crisis.

“Netanyahu’s circulated remarks date back to 2011. Even if old, they shouldn’t be ignored — but let’s be clear, Pakistan has made no nuclear threat against Israel.”

He also condemned the use of fake clips, including one falsely attributed to Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. “Misinformation, AI-generated images, and fabricated news involving the Foreign Ministry have all been circulated — but none of them are official or true,” he emphasized.

“War is not something to joke about,” Dar cautioned, urging the media and public to act responsibly. “Pakistan has issued no statement regarding nuclear action. Misleading content must be cleared up.”

He concluded with a stern message: “Let it be known — Israel does not dare look at Pakistan with hostile intent. Our armed forces are vigilant and prepared.”