Iran police officer killed in attack claimed by extremists

TEHRAN (AFP): A police captain has been killed in Iran’s restive southeast in an attack claimed by an extremist group, local media reported on Saturday.

Captain Abolghassem Piri from the police command in Suran village in Sistan-Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan “was assassinated by armed criminals,” the ISNA news agency reported, citing police.

The Pakistan-based Sunni extremist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice in Arabic) claimed the attack in a message on Telegram.

ISNA said the attack took place “inside a store where the owner was killed in the shooting.”

One of Iran’s poorest regions, Sistan-Baluchistan has long been plagued by unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni extremists.

On September 12, three policemen were killed in Mirjaveh in the same region in an attack also claimed by Jaish al-Adl.

The group also claimed two attacks in April that killed at least 15 security personnel in the province.