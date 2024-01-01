Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s Oct. 26 attack – Khamenei’s aide

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities are preparing to respond to Israel’s October 26 attack on the Islamic Republic’s military sites, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

“Military officials are planning various strategies to respond to Israel,” Ali Larijani said in an interview with the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News.

Iran has been threatening to retaliate against Israel over the air strikes, which according to Israeli and US officials, knocked out Iran’s last three Russian-provided S-300 air defense missile systems and left the country “naked”.

Larijani’s remarks came shortly after the body of an Israeli rabbi was found in the United Arab Emirates following his abduction by an allegedly Iran-linked cell, giving rise to suspicions that his assassination may be related to Tehran’s plan to avenge the Israeli attacks.

While Israel has not yet accused Iran of involvement in the murder, Western officials believe Tehran runs intelligence operations in the UAE and keeps tabs on the hundreds of thousands of Iranians living across the country, according to the Associated Press.

In one of the most recent cases in 2020, German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd was abducted by Iranian agents from his hotel in Dubai while on a layover. He was later transferred to Iran and sentenced to death. Iran’s Judiciary said late last month that he died before his execution.

