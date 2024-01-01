Iran president condemns ‘senseless’ UN inaction against Israel

NEW YORK (AFP): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the United Nations’ “inaction” against Israel, describing it as “senseless and incomprehensible,” amid surging tensions across the Middle East.

“In my meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, I said the UN inaction against the crimes of the occupying regime is senseless and incomprehensible,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“I expressed my deep concern about the spread of the conflict in the entire Middle East,” he added.

The Iranian president also accused Israel of warmongering, saying “it is Israel that seeks to create this wider conflict.”

“We know better than anyone that if a larger war erupts in the Middle East, it will benefit no one globally,” Pezeshkian told journalists at a roundtable.

He added that Iran had “never started a war in the last 100 years” and was “not looking to cause insecurity.”

But he insisted that Iran “will never allow a country to force us into something and threaten our security and territorial integrity.”