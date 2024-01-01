Iran president says Lebanon pager blasts should shame Israel allies

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that Western backers of Israel should feel “shame” after paging devices belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah exploded, in a deadly attack the Tehran-aligned group blamed on Israel.

“Western countries and the Americans… fully support the crimes, killings and indiscriminate assassinations of the Zionist regime,” Pezeshkian said in a statement, referring to Israel, adding that the explosions should bring them “shame.”

Earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement he “condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime… as an example of mass murder.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, posting on X, condemned what he called “Israeli terrorism,” following a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Among those wounded in Tuesday’s pager blasts was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, with Iranian media reporting he suffered injuries “to the hand and the face.”

State television said Amani was only slightly injured. The Iranian embassy in Beirut took to social media site X to deny “rumors about the physical condition and vision problems” of the ambassador.

His treatment was progressing well, it said.

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Wednesday it had dispatched “rescue teams and eye surgeons” to Lebanon to treat the wounded.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the wave of explosions that killed nine people, including the 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah member, and wounded between 2,750 and 2,800 others.

The blasts came hours after Israel said it was broadening the aims of the war sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attacks to include its fight against the group’s ally Hezbollah along the country’s border with Lebanon.