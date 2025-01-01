Iran president urges Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of Israel from Syrian territory following the fall of long-time Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad.

His remarks came during a visit to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani where discussions covered topics such as trade, cooperation, and recent developments in Syria.

“The need for the Zionist regime to withdraw from the territories it occupied and the importance of respecting religious sentiments (in Syria), particularly regarding Shia holy places and shrines, were among the concerns,” said Pezeshkian in a briefing alongside al-Sudani.

The Iranian president also warned of the “reactivation of terrorist cells” in Syria.

Al-Assad fled Syria after opposition forces captured the capital Damascus following a swift offensive that ended a conflict that began in 2011 with the al-Assad regime’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protests.

Iran remained a key ally of al-Assad throughout the conflict, providing various forms of support, including military backing.

Since al-Assad’s fall, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian military facilities, saying they aimed to prevent strategic weapons from falling into hostile hands.

Israeli troops also occupied strategic positions in a UN-patrolled buffer zone separating Syrian-controlled territory and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and has occupied ever since.

Iran has condemned Israel’s seizure of land in Syria and called for its withdrawal.

During the visit, al-Sudani affirmed Iraq’s respect for “the will of the Syrian people and support for any political or constitutional system they choose themselves without external interference.”

He also noted Iraq’s “readiness to cooperate with all parties … to achieve a smooth peaceful transition to a system that reflects the will of the Syrian people.”