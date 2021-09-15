Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

DUBAI (Reuters): Iran has resumed passenger flights to Afghanistan, Iran’s state-run al-Alam TV channel reported Wednesday.

An Iranian Mahan aeroplane landed on Wednesday in Kabul with 19 passengers on board, coming from the city of Mashhad, it said.

Regular passenger services to Kabul had stopped after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital last month, as the Iranian civil aviation agency announced interruption of flights to Kabul for security reasons.

Mahan Air, the second-largest Iranian airline after the state-owned Iran Air, earlier operated two flights per week between Mashhad and Kabul.