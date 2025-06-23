Iran retaliates, fires missiles at US bases in Qatar, Iraq

DOHA: Iran retaliated on Monday for US strikes Sunday targeting three of its nuclear sites, firing at least 10 missiles at American bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Iran has launched at least 10 missiles toward US bases in Qatar, and one toward Iraq, an Israeli defense official confirmed to Al-Monitor. Qatar hosts the largest US military presence in the Middle East, with more than 8,000 troops stationed at Al Udeid Air Base outside the capital Doha. The US military also maintains a presence at Ain Al Asad Air Base in Iraq’s Anbar province.

Explosions were heard over Doha, according to both Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Iran’s missile operation against US bases in Qatar and Iraq has begun under the name Blessings of Victory.

A statement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, said Iran launched a “powerful and devastating missile attack” on the Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

The IRGC described the strike as a “clear and explicit” message to the White House, warning that Iran “will not leave any attack on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered under any circumstances.”

A senior White House official told Al-Monitor that “the White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.”

There was no immediate damage assessment available.

The attack is the second largest direct attack by Tehran on US targets in the region after the Islamic Republic’s response to the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

The United States entered the Israel-Iran war on Sunday as President Donald Trump authorized strikes on the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear sites. Tehran said the attacks “crossed a big red line” and vowed retaliation.

Courtesy: al-monitor.com