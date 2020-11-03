Iran, Russia, India discuss Afghanistan

TEHRAN (IRNA): Iran, Russia and India held a trilateral meeting in Moscow to discuss the situatiion in Afghanistan

The meeting was held in the Russian capital on Tuesday in the presence of representatives of Iran, Russia and India.

During the meeting, the representatives of the three countries voiced their concern over the growth of extremism and terrorism in Afghanistan. The three sides also supported the restoration of peace and stability to Afghanistan, as well as regional cooperation for consolidation of peace in that country.