Iran sanctions against US officials

Iran has added 51 officials to the list of US citizens who had been sanctioned in connection with the assassination of the commander of the Al-Quds Special Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, General Qasem Soleimani and other Iranian nationals. According to reports, the sanctions list was supplemented, by the head of the US National Security Agency, General Paul Nakasone, Chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Mally, former US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and several other Americans.

The top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a missile attack by the US Air Force in Baghdad during his visit to Iraq on January 3, 2020. Iran responded swiftly and targeted American military bases at Ain al-Assad Air Base and the Erbil airport in Iraq during retaliatory attacks, and also sanctioned several important US officials including former US President Donald J. Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and other high-ranking officials, but did not specified exact number of sanctioned Americans.

Iran termed the assassination of Soleimani as terrorist attack and grave human rights violation in which American military had killed an unarmed Iranian general during his official visit to a neighboring state. On the eve of second anniversary of assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian government sanctioned dozens other American officials including military generals and Pentagon officials. Although, Iranian sanctions are of symbolic nature but that demonstrates an ego and national prestige to face American corrosive policies bravely. Iran also called on the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council to take formal action against the United States and Israel, which Iran accuses of assisting in the American attack against Iranian general in January 2020. Iran also approached the International Police Organization (Interpol) to help Iran in the arrest of accused persons for subsequent trial by the court. In fact, Iranian government fairly knows that its sanctions will not affect the American officials but it intends to express Iranian resolve to deal with the enemy in the same coin.