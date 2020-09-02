Iran-Saudi Conflict Over Middle East

Muhammad Ali Hussain Dogar

Middle East, a region of immortal wars , with failing states including Libya, Syria, Yemen , Palestine and Iraq has become a crucial region in the global politics. Cold war between the two middle Eastern giants, Saudia Arabia and Iran, backed by the Western powers have brought the winds of instability and vandalism in the regional realm. Presence of major insurgent groups and militia further adds insult to injury resulting into the activation of terrorist organisation, like ISIS.

Deteriorating relationship between the oil rich countries since the Iranian revolution 1979 , when Ayetollah Khomeini overthrew Shah of Iran and declared the principles of Westphalian democracy un- Islamic and against the Islamic principles and considered KSA as a pro-US instead of pro-Islamic, was further festered after Arab Spring in 2011.

Sectarian agitation and ideological differences between them stretched across Muslim world affecting Libya, Yemen, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Afgh-anistan. Unfortunately, religion got weaponized in the vice of geopolitical objectives participants invited outside support, particularly from Russia and USA, which bolstered their strategic goals to enhance their hegemony.

Besides Arab Spring, US invasion of Iraq in 2003; rise of Houthi rebels in Yemen in 2011 and civilian uprising in Syria also played the substantial part in the acrimonious relations between self proclaimed leaders of Muslim world.

In 2003, US invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussain and Iranians wasted no time in making things difficult for the US- led occupation and in cementing its own political sway. Resultantly, KSA endorsed US to take the lead and represent its intrigues, while being a tempering influence on Iran.

Alarmed by the rise of Houthis in Yemen, Gulf states including Saudia Arabia backed government loyalists. Iran-backed Houthis took up arms against Yemeni government complaining that they had been discriminated and treated unfairly by Yemeni Sunni government. Both middle Eastern giants found another land to continue proxy warfare.

Syrian civil war, which started after the peaceful protests of Arab Spring against Assad regime, invited foreign powers to meddle and gave them some ground for power politics. A Sunni bloc consisting of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states and, to some extent, Egypt and Turkey confronts a bloc led by Shia Iran, which backs Bashar al- Assad’s portion of Syria, and the militias of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. The Sunni bloc supports uprisings in Syria and Iraq. Iran aims for regional dominance by employing non-state actors tied to Tehran ideologically to undermine the domestic legitimacy of its regional rivals.

Peace process has remained a distant dream. Rivalry over multiple issues, e.g ideology, identity and religion, have widened the gulf between the regional players and eventually abetted external powers to exploit the internal situation. The rivalry is further complicated by Western states’ tactical support of Saudi Arabia (as long as their interests align) and Russia’s support for Iran (albeit not unconditionally and subject to change depending on the interests of Moscow). The Cold War between the West and the former Soviet Union never ended – it simply moved from Europe to the Middle East.

Apart form this, Israel and Palestine issue poses another daunting threat to middle East. Israeli-Palestinian conflict is rooted in a century-long territorial dispute.

Recent US -brokered UAE-Israel relations have shattered the Palestinian dreams of self determination and pushed the people of disputed land into further dejection and despair. The hapless Palestinians are feeling more antsy at this infelicitous time. Expedient and judicious voices should prevail to accomplish the two-state solution, as it is about democracy, peace and security, economic growth, agreed-upon solution to the issue of the Palestinian refugees and last but not least, the two- state solution is about peace in holy city of Jerusalem which is the cradle of three faiths.

Relations between Iran and Saudia Arabia must turn to be cordial, as Saudi-Iran conflict will badly sabotage the collective state and societal fabric of the entire Muslim Ummah beyond repair.

There must be an end to the ongoing zero-sum game by halting the proxy wars in the region.