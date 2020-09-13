Iran says 1,044 centrifuges being used to enrich uranium

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday that 1,044 centrifuges are being employed in the uranium enrichment activities at Fordow Fuel Enrich-ment Plant, official IRNA news agency reported.

These centrifuges are used “in line with the policy to reduce commitments under the Joint Compre-hensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Ali Akbar Salehi, the AEOI chief, was quoted as saying.

“Th enrichment is carried out according to our needs and we will stockpile it,” Salehi added, without elaborating on the purity of enriched uranium at Fordow. Iran has been able to counter the challenges caused by the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, or the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, he noted. Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under JCP-OA since last year in resp-onse to the U.S. decision to withdraw from agreement. (Xinhua)