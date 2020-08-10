Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicised

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that countries should refrain from politicising the massive blast in Beirut last week, adding that the United States should lift sanctions against Lebanon.

“The blast should not be used as an excuse for political aims … the cause of the blast should be investigated carefully,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a televised news conference.

“If America is honest about its assistance offer to Lebanon, they should lift sanctions.”

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)