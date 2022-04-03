Iran says close to deal with US on nuclear deal

TEHRAN (TASS): The Iranian and American sides are close to concluding a nuclear deal. This was stated on Sunday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during telephone conversations with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“We are close to an agreement in the negotiations. Our proposals on the remaining issues were passed through the EU negotiators to the Americans, and now the ball is in their favor,” Abdollahian was quoted as saying by the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In Vienna, after eight rounds of negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to its original form and return the United States to this multilateral agreement, March 11 was suspended due to external factors.

The main reason is the consequences of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and related sanctions issues. Prior to this, the Vienna negotiations reached the finish line and were to be completed before the end of February. The text of the agreement was agreed upon and is about 20 pages long, it refers to further measures to return to the implementation of the nuclear agreement in its original form.

Related