Iran says it did not set preconditions for US to return to the nuclear deal

TEHERAN (TASS): The Iranian side did not set any preconditions for the United States to return to the nuclear deal. This was stated on Monday at a press conference by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Said Khatibzade.

“We have never set preconditions for the United States as they are not part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” he said. According to the diplomat, “negotiations [on the nuclear deal in Vienna] will continue and the decision-making process on this issue has been completed.” “At the moment we are studying the difficulties that arose during the previous six rounds of negotiations in Vienna,” he added.

In addition, Khatibzadeh confirmed that “negotiations [between the Iranian side and the EU] will continue in Brussels for several days.”

On Thursday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri held talks in Tehran with Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of the EU Foreign Ministry. They were about a return to the JCPOA.

The parties agreed to continue consultations in Brussels in the coming days.

Khatibzadeh said on September 21 that negotiations to restore the full operation of the nuclear deal will resume in Vienna within a few weeks. According to the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Tehran expects that the negotiation process will lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iran.