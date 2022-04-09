Iran says it will not back down from exercising its right to a nuclear program

TEHRAN (Agencies): Tehran will not step back from exercising its right to develop a peaceful nuclear program. This was stated on Saturday by Iranian Pr-esident Ebrahim Raisi during visit to the Exhibition of Nuclear Achievements.

“We will not step back on the path of protecting the Iranian people’s right to a nuclear [program],” he said. “We declare for the hundredth time that our nuclear industry is peaceful.”

“Relying on Iranian young people and scientists and jihadist work is a model that always works and should be used in other areas as well,” he added.

“Fortunately, the research work of scientists in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy is accelerating well and the government will support this process,” he noted.

Speaking in the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration, Head of Ato-mic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be committed to implementing its legal tasks and stop succumbing to excessive demands, pressures, and malign operations from Iran’s enemies.

Eslami said that the AEOI has managed to prepare the Comprehensive Strategic Document of Iran’s Nuclear Industry for the next two decades with the collaboration of a group of Iranian experts.

He also said that documents for human resources development, radiation ap-plication development with the intention of covering all domestic products, and nu-clear power development, including a program for establishing 1,000 megaw-atts of nuclear power in the aforementioned timeframe, have been prepared.

Iran’s nuclear chief also noted that the organization has planned to direct interactions with the IAEA towards a professional approach and to prepare the Country Program Framework (CPF) to submit it to the IAEA in order to prevent future allegations and psychological operations by the enemies on Iran’s nuclear activities.

With the clarification policy adopted by Iran, Eslami underlined, Tehran expected the nternational Atomic Energy Agency to be committed to implementation of its legal tasks and strop succumbing to excessive demands, pressure and malign operations from Iran’s enemies, the Israeli regime in particular.

He announced that the AEOI has had 77 achievements in various nuclear-related fields and that President Raisi was going to unveil nine of the most important ones which are as follows:

The Comprehensive Strategic Document for Nuclear Industry. The first sample of silicide fuel disks to replace Tehran Research fuel. Designing and manufacturing detoxification system for pistachios using cold plasma. Designing and manufacturing cold plasma system for cancer treatments. Three brilliant achiev-ements on radiopharmaceuticals in cancer treatment. Developing sustainable zirconia powder production technology. Designing and manufacturing laser source for micromachining used in building tiny parts with high accuracy.