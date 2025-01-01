Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack

TEHRAN (Reuters): Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Sunday that Tehran would strike back if the United States or Israel attacked.

Nasirzadeh’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran for the Tehran-backed Houthi group firing a missile that landed near Israel’s main airport.

“If this war is initiated by the U.S. or the Zionist regime (Israel), Iran will target their interests, bases and forces – wherever they may be and whenever deemed necessary,” Nasirzadeh told Iranian state TV.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile on Sunday that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X.

Echoing Iran’s official stance, Nasirzadeh said Houthis act upon their own motivations.

Iran-aligned Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel in support of Hamas fighters. The United States has been striking Houthi strongholds in Yemen since March 15, with President Donald Trump vowing to hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the group.

Iran has “no hostility toward neighbouring countries”, but in case of an attack, the U.S. bases located in the region will be considered targets by Tehran, Nasirzadeh also said.

The minister’s statements followed Iran unveiling on Sunday a new solid-fuel ballistic missile called “Qassem Bassir,” which has a range of 1,200 km (750 miles), Iranian state media reported.