Iran says not dependent on Russia and China

TEHERAN (TASS): Iran does not intend to become dependent on Russia and China and will develop relations with these countries on the basis of mutual interest. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated this on Sunday.

“Of course, we do not want to tie ourselves to China and Russia, but we will conduct our foreign policy on the basis of mutual interests,” the ISNA agency quoted him as saying . According to the minister, “one of the key features of a balanced foreign policy is that, taking into account priority areas, Tehran will use every opportunity in other areas in the world to maximize national interests.”

He added that “looking to the east does not mean a complete rejection of the western vector.” “We have frankly told the Western [leaders] that we are geographically in Asia and that China, Russia and India are close to us,” Abdollahiyan added. commitments to Iran, day by day you incur losses and move away from plans for investment and interaction with Iran in various areas related to trade and economy. “