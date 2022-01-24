Iran says ready to negotiate with US for nuclear deal

TEHRAN (TASS): Tehran can negotiate directly with Washington if necessary to reach a good agreement on the nuclear deal. This was stated on Monday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“If in the course of the negotiation process we reach a situation where we need to talk to the Americans in order to reach a good agreement at a high level, we will not give up on this,” he said. At the same time, the diplomat stressed that “information about the existence of dir-ect negotiations with US at the moment does not correspond to reality.” The polit-ician’s speech was broadcast by Iranian state television.

According to Amir Abdollahian, “the American side informed Tehran in various ways that it wants direct negotiations with Iran.” “Now we are negotiating with the 4+1 group [Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany],” he added.

In Vienna on January 3, after the New Year’s break, the eighth round of negotiations resumed with the aim of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program in its original form and returning the United States to this multilateral agreement. Following the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the Five (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France) on December 27, 2021, the parties agreed to speed up the process of work on the draft agreement.